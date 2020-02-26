Feb 26, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GMR Infrastructure Limited conference call to discuss equity capital raise and strategic partnership with Groupe ADP for airports business. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
We have with us today, Mr. Saurabh Chawla, Executive Director, Finance and Strategy. Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult. Also, recording or transcribing of the call without prior permission of the management is strictly prohibited.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Saurabh Chawla for the opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Saurabh Chawla - GMR Infrastructure Limited - Executive Director of Finance & Strategy and CFO
Thank you, and good afternoon, friends. We are delighted to share with you a landmark milestone for GMR Group as well as for the Indian airport sector. We have entered into a strategic partnership with
GMR Infrastructure Ltd to Discuss Equity Capital Raise & Strategic Partnership with Groupe ADP Conference Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...