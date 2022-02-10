Q3 2022 GMR Infrastructure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GMR Infrastructure Limited conference call to discuss Q3 FY 2022 results.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



We have with us today Mr. Saurabh Chawla, Executive Director, Finance & Strategy.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties.



Also, recording or transcribing of this call without prior permission of the management is strictly prohibited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Saurabh Chawla for the opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Saurabh Chawla - GMR Infrastructure Limited - Executive Director of Finance & Strategy and Group CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining the third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call. This is the first call of a demerged GMR Infra as a pure airport entity in the Indian capital markets. Hope all of you are doing safe