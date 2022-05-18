Q4 2022 GMR Infrastructure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q4 and FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of GMR Infrastructure Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. We have with us today, Mr. Saurabh Chawla, Executive Director of Finance and Strategy; and other senior management from the business.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Also, recording or transcribing of this call without prior permission of the management is strictly prohibited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Saurabh Chawla for his opening remarks. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Saurabh Chawla - GMR Infrastructure Limited - Executive Director of Finance & Strategy and Group CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all for joining our fourth quarter fiscal year '22 earnings call of GMR Infrastructure. I hope all of you are doing safe and are keeping well. To begin with, I would like to