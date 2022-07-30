Q1 2023 GMR Infrastructure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GMR Infrastructure Limited's conference call to discuss Q1 FY 2023 results. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



We have with us today Mr. Saurabh Chawla, Executive Director, Finance and Strategy.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Also, recording or transcribing of this call without prior permission of the management is strictly prohibited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Saurabh Chawla for opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Saurabh Chawla - GMR Infrastructure Limited - Executive Director of Finance & Strategy and Group CFO



Thank you, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I also have my other colleagues on the call. G. R. K. Babu, who is the Sector CFO of the Airport business. Now of course, it's become a pure airport vertical but he handles the minute details of the Airport business. I