Q1 2024 GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Saurabh Chawla - GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited - Executive Director of Finance & Strategy and Group CFO



Good evening, everyone. I'm delighted to welcome our shareholders, analysts and all other stakeholders to our Q1 fiscal year '24 earnings call. I really appreciate you joining at this late hour.



Before we delve into our company's quarterly