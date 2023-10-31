Q2 2024 GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited conference call to discuss Q2 FY 2024 results. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. We have with us today Mr. Saurabh Chawla, Executive Director, Finance and Strategy.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Also, recording or transcribing of this call without prior permission of the management is strictly prohibited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Saurabh Chawla for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Saurabh Chawla - GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited - Executive Director of Finance & Strategy and Group CFO



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. I'm delighted to welcome our shareholders, analysts and other stakeholders to our Q2 fiscal '24 earnings call. With the festivities in the air, I convey my best wishes to everyone.



As we navigate through the