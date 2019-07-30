Q1 2020 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Good evening. Good morning. Welcome to Tech Mahindra Quarter 1 results. Quarter 1 is marked with strong deal win momentum, much better than what we had witnessed last year. Overall, the pipeline is robust and much bigger. We always classify the business that we do as run, change and grow. The change, which is really the digital business, continues to grow and is showing very, very good results. Overall, we are confident of delivering higher growth for the company. A few highlights for the quarter, revenue at $1,247 million. It is 1.6% quarter-on-quarter degrowth.



Our communication business recorded a degrowth of 3.2% quarter-on-quarter. The softness is largely due to the seasonability