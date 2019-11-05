Q2 2020 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Good evening, good morning, and welcome to Tech Mahindra Q2 FY '20 results. I know all of you have seen the announcement on behalf of your company. I'm happy with the performance of quarter 2. We have had a great quarter -- record quarter in deal wins, one of the largest deals in Tech Mahindra's history. We are also pleased to end H1 with the highest TCV across both enterprise and communication verticals. Our pipeline remains robust.



Overall, a very great broad-based revenue growth, practically across all the geographies in constant currency terms. I'm also very happy with the digital transformation. The digital revenue have crossed the 0.5