Q3 2020 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Tech Mahindra Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. C. P. Gurnani, MD and CEO for Tech Mahindra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, good evening, good afternoon, wherever you are. Thank you for joining the Q3 call. As most of you have seen the results, it's been a great quarter for growth, a steady quarter for EBITDA, I mean, a marginal de-acceleration, but overall a steady quarter for EBITDA and very happy with the results.
The communication sector has grown 8.9%. Enterprise has also shown an all-around growth, almost all the geographies and all the verticals have shown growth; particularly satisfying is manufacturing, despite of the headwinds in aerospace, and automobile sector, has shown a good growth, particularly from the process industry. So overall, a great quarter. We also announced
|And much more...