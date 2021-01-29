Q3 2021 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good evening, good morning, and welcome to Tech Mahindra quarter 3 '21 results. Thank you all for joining us today on a Friday evening in India.



Some of us had met a few months ago. And during the Investor Day, me and my management team had presented to you, the Tech Mahindra's strategy and how it is branded as NXT.NOW. We had also discussed with you the extraordinary investments your company is making in cloud, AI, Cybersecurity and in Data and Analytics. The results are here where we are seeing a lot more revenue coming in from accelerated digitization of the market place and customer interaction, increased migration of assets to the cloud and operations now being run