Q4 2021 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good evening, good morning, and welcome to Tech Mahindra Quarter 4 '21 and Financial Year '21 Results. Thank you all for joining us today.



I know for some of us who are in India and in many different parts of the world, this is a very tough period owing to the wave 2 of the COVID-19. I sincerely pray for you and your families to remain safe and healthy.



We are meeting again after 3 months. While things have changed, but it is also more important to remember is that the priority of Tech Mahindra has become more about safety and wellness of our employees, their families, our clients, our partners, and that has become our top most priority as we speak.



