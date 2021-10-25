Q2 2022 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tech Mahindra Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. C.P. Gurnani, MD and CEO for Tech Mahindra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Hi. Thank you. Good evening, and good morning. Welcome to Tech Mahindra Quarter 2 FY '22 Results. Thank you, all, for joining us today. Thank you, all, for being with us through these few quarters, which for many of us on a personal front, has been a challenging quarter on the business side. It's been an exciting quarter.



Your company's mantra for passion and purpose to drive sustainable profitable growth, I think we have been able to now deliver consistently for several quarters now. I know my team of 141,000 key people, 141,000 key associates are very, very happy to report higher sequential growth in the past decade.



We have remained committed on our