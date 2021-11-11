Tech Mahindra Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



(technical difficulty)



The strength, which I've always said that if Tech Mahindra were to rewrite history, what they would be proud of is 1,200 happy customers. What I would be proud of is 141,000 associates all over the world. What I would be proud of is the investments in becoming local in 90 countries. What I would be proud of is a distributed management, which works not only from this headquarters at Pune but works from [minimum, my top], the people that report directly to me, all the 14 of them probably work from 7 different countries. So I think that's a heritage on which I'm lucky that I'm building the organization or leading the organization. And let me take you through, in a lot of ways, where we are headed.



In a lot of ways, another strength of Tech Mahindra is that if me and my leadership decide to execute what we would call, if we can imagine, if we can build on it and if we can start running, we will hit the goal. And in a lot of ways, that's what it means for our employees. That's what it means for our