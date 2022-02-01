Q3 2022 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tech Mahindra Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. C.P. Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good evening, good morning. Welcome to Tech Mahindra Quarter 3 '22 results. Thank you for joining us today. I know we all have successfully navigated or are in the process of navigating the third wave. I wish you all a very happy new year and good health in the year -- FY '23, calendar year 2022.



Your company has begun to accelerate its journey towards becoming more purpose-driven, people-centric and performance-driven organization. We had -- some of us have met in November. We spoke about your company, focusing on value creation for the customers, for the associates, for the community and for the shareholders. We remain committed. Even in this quarter, our results reflect our