Q4 2022 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, good evening, everybody. Welcome to Tech Mahindra Q4 '22 and FY '22 results Thank you all for joining us today. We are excited, happy regarding our financial performance, and overall, as a company, investing into future. It's been a great year. We started the year, when I look back, with a new framework, which is NXT.NOW. NXT.NOW was really taking into account the next range of technologies, which will lead to business transformation. We took into account some of the unique features of the company, which is communications, content, creativity through BORN or Pininfarina, and also on commerce, which is really how to help our customers grow.



Now this 4C focus