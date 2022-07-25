Q1 2023 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, good evening. Thank you for joining me on the Q1 FY '23 Analyst Earnings Call. Again, welcome. And I do pray for your good health. Overall, as you know, Tech Mahindra is a company driven by purpose and its people-centric and performance driven. On the purpose side, Tech Mahindra continues to be recognized for their focus on ESG and focus on sustainability.



We have been rewarded, awarded, and more or less continue to set the benchmarks and sustainability. On the people-centric side, our Chief People Officer, is one of the proud recipients of the golden pick of HR excellence. We have also been recognized as the most preferred workplace at the