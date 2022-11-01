Q2 2023 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you. Good evening to all. Welcome to our earnings call for Q2 FY 2023. I know the last few years, have been a little challenging. On one end, we had a pandemic. The other end, we had disrupted technology climate change. So all I can say is that we remain focused on our core purpose. We have aligned ourselves to the new world norms, and we continue to drive positive things in the lives of our communities. We will continue to rise on the 3 pillars of more in cold world being future ready and creating value.



Our efforts in sustainability, our efforts in diversity, our efforts in quality and yielded very, very good results. We have been creating value for the