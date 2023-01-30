Q3 2023 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good evening, everyone. And again, thank you for joining us on the Q3 FY '23 earnings call. We begin 2023 with a special milestone that enterprise verticals have reported a $1 billion quarterly revenue. I want to thank all my employees, customers and more importantly, the technology leaders in the company, which have continued to invest on connected enterprise and connected solutions. I'm grateful that some of our leaders have remained focused on building tools and technologies in the world of, cloud, AI and data, in the world of Metaverse and Web 3.0, in the world of newer solutions with 5G and AI and cybersecurity.



Our team had gone -- have continued to deliver record