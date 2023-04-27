Q4 2023 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Tech Mahindra Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call.



Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, I am really happy about FY '23 has proved to be, yet another year of double-digit growth, and particularly proud that our large deal wins have been about $3 billion. And also, very happy particularly, despite of all the challenges, has continued to grow for 12 quarters in a row.



On the enterprise side, we have touched a $1 billion quarterly run rate which means really a billion-dollar businesses have been built in BFSI and manufacturing. And also very happy that the technology investments or upskilling investments your company has made on quantum computing, Metaverse, on blockchain, 3.0 cloud, and the customer experience management are yielding good