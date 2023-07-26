Q1 2024 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening. Wherever you all are, thank you for joining this call. This Q1 '24 earnings call, I have with me my senior leadership, most of you, you all have interacted with, but I do have my other colleague, Mohit Joshi, who is taking over from me, and he is the MD and CEO Designate. I want to take this opportunity on behalf of all of you to welcome Mohit Joshi to Tech Mahindra. He has now spent about 5 weeks into the company. And as the old saying goes, baptism by fire, sure enough he is getting that exposure. At the same time, he will share his own experiences with you.



Tough times don't last. Unprecedented times don't last. Challenges of global