Q2 2024 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

We have with us today from the management of Tech Mahindra Limited, Mr. C.P. Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer Designate; and Mr. Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer.



Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and rather for those who have joined from different parts of the world, good evening, good morning, good day to all of you.



Thank you for joining the Q2 financial year '24 Earnings Call. We are now halfway through what would reasonably be called as one of the toughest years for IT services. I know most of us have spoken to you about some of the headwinds, some of the reasons for the slowdown. And I do want to admit