Q3 2024 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mohit Joshi, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mohit Joshi - Tech Mahindra Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, operator. Good evening to all of you who have joined the call today, and I wish you a very happy and prosperous 2024. It has now been 7 months for me in Tech Mahindra and slightly over a month as the CEO. And I'm very grateful and privileged to speak to you today as the leader of this wonderful organization that is respected by clients globally for the quality and the caliber of our services.



We have embarked on a turnaround phase in TechM's evolution, and we are actively making foundational moves to upgrade TechM's performance. Our overarching goal at this phase is to make the investments and changes to maximize our long-term earnings growth, to drive a culture of performance in