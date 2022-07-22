Q2 2022 Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Mahindra CIE Q2 and H1 CY '22 Results Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. On the call from the management team, we have with us Mr. Ander Arenaza, CEO; Mr. K. Jayaprakash, CFO; Mr. Vikas Sinha, Senior VP, Strategy, M&A and Investor Relations; Mr. Oroitz Lafuente, Chief Business Controller; and Mr. Swapnil Soudagar, DGM, Strategy, M&A and Investor Relations.



Vikas Chandra Sinha - Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited - SVP of Strategy



Yes. Thanks. This is Vikas. Good evening, everyone. It is a bit late today, our apologies, but there are constraints for us, and we are grateful you could join.



We'll start with an overview of the legal structure of MCIE on Page 5 of our investor presentation that has been uploaded on the website. Here, we see that in line with stated strategy, CIE Automotive, our parent, continues to reaffirm its