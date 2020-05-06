May 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Karan G. Adani - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited - CEO & Whole Time Director



(technical difficulty)



container at 41% and crude at 11% and other bulk commodity at 14%.



In terms of container volume, APSEZ registered an all-time high volume of 6.25 million TEUs, a growth of 8% against 3% container growth by All India ports. Container volumes at Mundra Port grew by 6%, Hazira port by 8%, Kattupalli by 17% and Ennore at 129%.



During the year, we have commenced both our LNG and LPG business at Mundra and were able to handle substantial quantity in a short period.



In FY '20, we added 300,000 tonnes of LNG and 400,000 tonnes of LPG into our cargo portfolio.



In terms of additional capacity, we added 56,000 KL capacity of liquid handling at Hazira port and created a new facility with 60,000 KL capacity at Kattupalli port. The consistent outperformance reflects our resilience and ability to grow across all our operating ports.



Our results, both in terms of operational and financials, are within the guided range. The share of our Southern and