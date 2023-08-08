Aug 08, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mohit Kumar from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mohit Kumar -



Thank you, Aman. Good evening, and welcome you all to the Q1 FY '24 earnings conference call for Adani Ports and SEZ Today, we have with us Mr. Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director; Mr. Subrat Tripathy, CEO of the Port business; Mr. Sushant Kumar Mishra , CEO, Adani Logistics; Mr. D. Muthukumaran, CFO of Adani Ports; and Mr. Charanjit Singh, Head of Investor Relations and ESG.



We'll start with the brief opening remarks by the management team post which we'll open up -- open it up for Q&A.



Without much delay, I would hand over the call to Mr. Charanjit Singh. Over to you, sir.



Charanjit Singh - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited - Head - ESG & IR



Thank