Feb 15, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Ramya Rajagopalan - Edelweiss Financial Services Limited - EVP of Corporate Development



Thank you, Raymond. Good afternoon, everyone, and a very warm welcome to our third quarter earnings conference call for the financial year 2021. Today, we have with us on the call, Mr. Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss; Mr. Himanshu Kaji, Executive Director and Group COO; Mr. S. Ranganathan, President; and Mr. Sarju Simaria, CFO of Edelweiss Financial.



We hope you have had a chance to review the presentation that we have filed with the exchanges. During the discussions, we will be making references to it. We do hope also that you will take a moment to review the safe harbor statements there. We will be making some statements