Feb 15, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Ramya Rajagopalan, Senior EVP, Corporate Development. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Ramya Rajagopalan - Edelweiss Financial Services Limited - EVP of Corporate Development
Thank you, Raymond. Good afternoon, everyone, and a very warm welcome to our third quarter earnings conference call for the financial year 2021. Today, we have with us on the call, Mr. Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss; Mr. Himanshu Kaji, Executive Director and Group COO; Mr. S. Ranganathan, President; and Mr. Sarju Simaria, CFO of Edelweiss Financial.
We hope you have had a chance to review the presentation that we have filed with the exchanges. During the discussions, we will be making references to it. We do hope also that you will take a moment to review the safe harbor statements there. We will be making some statements
Q3 2021 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
