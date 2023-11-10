Q2 2024 Renaissance Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, everyone and thank you for joining us on Renaissance Global's Q2 and H1 FY24 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today, Mr. Sumit Shah, Chairman and Global CEO and Mr. Hitesh Shah, Managing Director of the company.



We would like to begin the call with brief opening remarks from the management following which we will have the forum open for an interactive question and answer session. Before we start, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the results presentation shared with you earlier.



I now like to invite Mr. Sumit to make his opening remarks. Over to you, Sumit.



Sumit Shah - Renaissance Global Limited - Non-Executive Chairman and Global CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us on our Earnings Conference Call for Q2 and H1 FY24. I would like to begin the call by providing you with a quick overview of the company's operational and business highlights for the period under review.



