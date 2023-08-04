Q1 2024 Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Kolte-Patil Developers Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand over the conference over to Mr. Shiv Muttoo from Adfactors. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shiv Muttoo Adfactors PR-Moderator



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Q1 FY24 results conference call of Kolte-Patil Developers Limited. We have with us today Rahul Talele, Group CEO; and Dipti Rajput, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve certain risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the Q1 FY24 results presentation that has been sent to you earlier.



I would now like to invite Mr. Rahul Talele to begin the proceedings of this call. Over to you, Rahul.



Rahul Talele - Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Shiv. Good evening