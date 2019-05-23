Q4 2019 Eclerx Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you. Thank you all for joining eClerx Earning Call for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Year of FY '19 Ending on 31st March 2019. I will start my prepared remarks with a full year review, and then I will cover Q4 financial performance towards the end.



eClerx completed FY '19 with USD 201 million in revenue, its highest ever with a constant currency growth of 1.4%. Thus, we continued our trajectory of growth. Operating profit declined for the year to INR 2,629 million as an increasing proportion of our business shifted towards the high-cost location.



Overall, sales for the firm, new contracts and orders were up 8% year-over-year while the