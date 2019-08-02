Q1 2020 Eclerx Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Rohitash Gupta - eClerx Services Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, for joining us today for our first quarter call. At the start of this year, we have made a number of changes and additions and disclosures, and you would have noticed those already in our investor pack today. As our business has moved towards volume-based managed services, volume fluctuations have added to their existing seasonality of CLX business. Hence, we will be focusing more on year-over-year trend instead of sequential movements going forward, thereby reducing some of the distractions caused by sequential volatility.



We have also adopted in AS 115 since last year, which impacts revenue recognition for certain fixed price projects compared to earlier method, as it