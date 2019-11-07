Q2 2020 Eclerx Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Rohitash Gupta - eClerx Services Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. I welcome you all to eClerx' earnings call for the second fiscal quarter of FY '20 ending September 2019.



eClerx completed Q2 with USD 50.1 million in revenue at a constant currency growth of 2.7% Y-o-Y, this being our fifth consecutive quarter to cross the $50 million mark. Our onshore business constant currency growth in Q2 continue to be double digit at 12.8% Y-o-Y, whereas offshore business dipped by 2.4% Y-o-Y. Analytics and consulting has maintained double-digit growth on Y-o-Y basis this quarter.



As of quarter end, although our overall high-quality pipeline was similar to last year, we saw an increased share in pipeline for top 5 clients,