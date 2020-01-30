Q3 2020 Eclerx Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Rohitash Gupta - eClerx Services Limited - CFO



Thank you, Margaret. Good evening. I welcome you all to eClerx earnings call for the third fiscal quarter of FY '20 ending December 2019. eClerx completed Q3 with USD 51.8 million in revenue at constant currency growth of about 3% both on sequential as well as Y-o-Y basis. Our onshore business grew strongly at about 15.8% constant currency Y-o-Y, whereas offshore business dipped marginally by about 0.1% Y-o-Y, and that was despite uptick in FTE pricing during the year.



Analytics and managed services have maintained double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis. The offshore roll-offs continued in line with the past trend, however, they were concentrated towards the calendar year-end,