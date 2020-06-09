Q4 2020 Eclerx Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 09, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Rohitash Gupta - eClerx Services Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good evening, and thank you for joining eClerx' Q4 and FY '20 earnings call for the year ending March 31, 2020. Firstly, I would like to thank our employees, customers, shareholders, regulators and vendor partners who have very thoughtfully helped us over the last few months in reducing the economic, business and employee health threat caused by the pandemic. The delivery paradigm for BPM industry and eClerx' changed overnight. I want to specifically call out the monumental efforts of our IT teams to achieve an unimaginable feat of migrating from closed ODC environment to flexible work-from-home environment in a matter of weeks, supported by our administration team to deliver work-from-home assets