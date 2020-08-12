Q1 2021 Eclerx Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, friends. Welcome to the Q1 FY 2021 earnings call of eClerx Services Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this webinar is being recorded. The transcript for the webinar will be made available in a week's time from the call.
Joining you today to give an update about the quarter and answer questions, we have with us, PD Mundhra. Co-Founder and Executive Director; Anjan Malik, Co-Founder and Director; and Rohitash Gupta, Chief Financial Officer.
I now hand over the conference to Rohitash Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of eClerx Services. He will make his opening remarks, and then we'll move into the Q&A. As far as the Q&A is concerned, I'll let you know the rules as we start that particular session. Over to you, Rohitash.
Rohitash Gupta - eClerx Services Limited - CFO
Thank you, Diwakar. Good evening, and thank you for joining eClerx Q1 call for the quarter ending 30th June 2020. We are excited to join you today through video conference for the first time and hope this trial attempt will work out for you.
|And much more...