Q4 2021 Eclerx Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 10, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Diwakar Pingle -



Good evening, good afternoon and good morning, friends, based on geography you're in. Welcome to the Q4 and full year FY '21 Earnings Call eClerx Services Limited. Please note that this webinar is being recorded. The transcript of the webinar will be available in a week's time from the call.



Joining you today to give you an update about the quarter, and we have gone by to answer your questions, we have with us top management of eClerx, PD Mundhra, Co-Founder and executive Director; Anjan Malik, Co-Founder and Director; and Rohitash Gupta, Chief Financial Officer.



I will now hand over the conference to Rohitash Gupta of eClerx, he'll make his opening remarks, and then we'll move the Q&A session. As far as the Q&A session is concerned, I'll let you know the rules as we start that particular session. Over to you, Rohitash and the standard safe harbor clause applies for all comments and discussions made during this call today.



Rohitash, all yours.



Rohitash Gupta - eClerx Services Limited - CFO



Thank you, Diwakar. Very