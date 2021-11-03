Q2 2022 Eclerx Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Diwakar Pingle -



Good evening, friends. Thank you to everyone to join the eClerx' Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call.



Before proceed with this call, let me remind you that the discussion may contain forward-looking statements, and that may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. It must be viewed in connection of the businesses that could cause future result performance achievement to differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



To give you an update on the quarter and to answer your questions, we'll have with us the top management of eClerx, P.D. Mundhra, Co-Founder and Executive Director, will join shortly; Anjan Malik, Co-Founder and Director; and Rohitash Gupta, the Chief Financial Officer. We would start the call with a brief overview of the quarter by Rohitash, and then we'll open up for the Q&A, which will be taken by P.D. Mundhra and Rohitash. I think P.D. joined in. [Sorry about, P.D., you had showed late.]



So without much due, Rohitash, over to you.



Rohitash Gupta -