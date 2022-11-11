Q2 2023 Eclerx Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Srinivasan Nadadhur - eClerx Services Limited - CFO



Hello, everyone, and good evening. Welcome to eClerx earnings call for Q2 FY '23. The performance in this quarter was robust. So revenues came in at INR 2.5 million, which is up 3.7% quarter-on-quarter and 4.6% in constant currency us. Total revenues for the quarter were INR 6,712 million, up 4.9% quarter-on-quarter. Due to the strong revenue growth as well as operating efficiencies that we were able to generate and also helped by the depreciating up. Margin performance was stronger with EBITDA of INR 2,023 million at a margin of 30.1%, which is up 8.8% quarter-on-quarter. Net profit was INR 1,259 million at 18.8% margin. The Board has approved a share buyback of INR 200 crores, INR 300 crores through the tender offer route at a maximum price of INR 1,900 per share. This will be put up for shareholder approvals shortly. Do note that our payout to shareholders remains consistently high as per our stated policy.



So from FY '18 to FY '22, we have paid out approximately 70% of net profit and 70% of approximately of free cash flow to shareholders,