Q2 2024 Eclerx Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Asha Gupta -



So I would like to remind you that anything that is said on this call that gives any outlook for the future or which can be construed as forward-looking statements must be viewed in conjunction with the risks and uncertainties that we face. These risks and uncertainties are included but not limited to what we have mentioned in the prospectus filed with SEBI and subsequent annual report, which you can find it on our website.



Having said that, I will now hand over the call to Srini. Over to you, Srini.



Srinivasan Nadadhur - eClerx Services Limited - CFO



Thanks, Asha. Ladies and gentlemen, good evening. Welcome to eClerx' Earnings Call for Q2 FY '24.



We've reported robust top line and bottom line performance in Q2 with revenues of $87.6 million, up 4.4% quarter-on-quarter, both in USD as well as in constant currency terms. Total INR revenue for the quarter was INR 7,359 million, up 6.4% quarter-on-quarter.



Revenue performance was complemented by an equally strong performance on the margin front. EBITDA for Q2 was INR 2,189 million,