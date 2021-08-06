Q1 2022 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

We have with us on the call the management of Brigade Enterprises Limited.



Mysore Ramachandrasetty Jaishankar - Brigade Enterprises Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you again for joining us for this call -- in this call. We hope all of you and your loved ones are doing well after this second wave of the virus. On behalf of the Brigade Group, I would like to welcome you to this earnings call for the first quarter of financial year '22.



I'm joined by our Executive Director, Ms. Pavitra Shankar and Ms. Nirupa Shankar. Our senior management team is also present on the call: Mr. Atul Goyal, CFO; Mr. Rajendra Joshi, CEO, Residential; Mr. Vineet Verma, CEO, Hospitality; Mr. Subrata