Q4 2023 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

M. R. Jaishankar, Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Brigade Enterprises Q4 financial year '23 earnings call. I'm joined by our Managing Director, Ms. Pavitra Shankar; and Joint Managing Director, Ms. Nirupa Shankar; our Executive Directors: Mr. Amar Mysore, Mr. Roshin Mathew; the senior management team: Mr. Atul Goyal, CFO; Mr. Om Prakash, Company Secretary; Mr. Pradyumna Krishna Kumar, Chief Business Development Officer; and Mr. Vishwa Pratap, Chief Sales Officer Residential and their teams of course.



I'm happy to report that Brigade has achieved its highest sales figure today for both the quarter and the year. This remarkable accomplishment can be