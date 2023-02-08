Q3 2023 J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kamal Gupta, MD, J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kamal Gupta - J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited - MD



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of J. Kumar Infraprojects, I welcome everyone to the Q3 and nine months FY '23