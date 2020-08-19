Aug 19, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
I'll hand the conference over to Mr. S. Vaikuntanathan, Vice-President, Finance, KNR Constructions Ltd. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
S. Vaikuntanathan - KNR Constructions Ltd. - VP, Finance
Yeah, good afternoon, friends. I welcome you all on our earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Along with me, I have Mr. K. Jalandhar Reddy, Executive Director, Mr. K. Venkata Rama Rao, General Manager, Finance and Accounts, and Strategic Growth Advisor, our Investor Relations adviser, and our Senior VP, [Mr. Ramana]. Let me begin by giving you [all] brief on the key industrials update, and then we'll discuss the company's performance. In the post COVID-19 period, infrastructure is one of the few sectors that is likely to do well, going ahead.
The thrust to jump-start the economy would have come from government-driven expenditure, considering that private investment construction-LED demand and exports are all likely to remain weak. Construction of infrastructure could enable resumption of capital goods production, provide employment opportunities, and
Q1 2021 KNR Constructions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...