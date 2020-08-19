Q1 2021 KNR Constructions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



I'll hand the conference over to Mr. S. Vaikuntanathan, Vice-President, Finance, KNR Constructions Ltd. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



S. Vaikuntanathan - KNR Constructions Ltd. - VP, Finance



Yeah, good afternoon, friends. I welcome you all on our earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Along with me, I have Mr. K. Jalandhar Reddy, Executive Director, Mr. K. Venkata Rama Rao, General Manager, Finance and Accounts, and Strategic Growth Advisor, our Investor Relations adviser, and our Senior VP, [Mr. Ramana]. Let me begin by giving you [all] brief on the key industrials update, and then we'll discuss the company's performance. In the post COVID-19 period, infrastructure is one of the few sectors that is likely to do well, going ahead.



The thrust to jump-start the economy would have come from government-driven expenditure, considering that private investment construction-LED demand and exports are all likely to remain weak. Construction of infrastructure could enable resumption of capital goods production, provide employment opportunities, and