Q1 2024 KNR Constructions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to KNR Construction's Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. Statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. K Venkatram Rao, GM Finance from KNR Construction. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
K Venkatram Rao - KNR Constructions Limited - General Manager, Finance
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today on the call to discuss the financial results for Q1 FY24. Along with me, I have Mr. K Jalandhar Reddy, Executive Director; Mr. S Vaikuntanathan, Vice President, Finance; and Strategic Growth Advisors, our investor relations Advisors. We have uploaded results and the investor presentation on the stock exchanges as well as in our company website.
Aug 16, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT
