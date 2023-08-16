Q1 2024 KNR Constructions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Aug 16, 2023 KNR Construction's Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call.



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today on the call to discuss the financial results for Q1 FY24. Along with me, I have Mr. K Jalandhar Reddy, Executive Director; Mr. S Vaikuntanathan, Vice President, Finance; and Strategic Growth Advisors, our investor relations Advisors. We have uploaded results and the investor presentation on the stock exchanges as well as in our company website.