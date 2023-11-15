Q2 2024 KNR Constructions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

KNR Constructions Limited Q2 FY24 earnings conference call.



I now hand the conference over to S. Vaikuntanathan, VP Finance, KNR Constructions Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



S. Vaikuntanathan - KNR Constructions Ltd - Vice President - Finance and Accounts



Yeah. Good afternoon and wishing everyone present on the call a very happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year.



Thank you for joining us today on the call to discuss the financial results of Q2 FY24. Along with me, I have K. Jalandhar Reddy, Executive Director; K. Venkata Ram, General Manager Finance and Accounts; and Strategic Growth Advisors, our Investor