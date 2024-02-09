Feb 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KNR Constructions Limited Q3-FY24 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. S. Vaikuntanathan, VP Finance, KNR Constructions Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
S. Vaikuntanathan - KNR Constructions Ltd - Vice President - Finance and Accounts
Yeah. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today on the call to discuss the financial results for Q3 financial year '24 and nine-months financial year '24. Mr. K. Jalandhar Reddy, our Executive Director, is in the site and he is likely to join within next 30 to 45 minutes. And along with me, Mr. K. Venkatram Rao, General Manager of Finance, Accounts and
Q3 2024 KNR Constructions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
