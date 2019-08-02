Q1 2020 Onmobile Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Ranjita, the moderator of this call. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to OnMobile Q1 FY 2020 Investors Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Joining us today on the call are Mr. FC, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Sanjay Bhambri; Mr. Ignacio Martin Velasco; and Mr. Ganesh Murthy from management team.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. For a list of such considerations, please refer to the earning presentation. OnMobile Global undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect future, likely events or circumstances.



Francois-Charles Sirois - OnMobile Global Limited - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Thank you to all.



Let me start by saying that it's been a very busy