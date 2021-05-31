Q4 2021 Onmobile Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the OnMobile Global Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Asha Gupta from Christensen IR. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Asha Gupta -



Thanks, Lizan. Good evening, good morning to all the participants in the call, depending on the geography you are in. Welcome to the Q4 FY '21 earnings call of OnMobile Global Limited. Representing the management today, we have FC, the Executive Chairman; Krish Seshadri, the CEO; and Sanjay Baweja, Chief Financial Officer. The call will start with a brief update about the quarter and gone by and the business update by FC and Krish, which will be followed by financial performance review by Sanjay Baweja. We will then open the floor for Q&A session.



I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties that we see. For the list of such considerations, please