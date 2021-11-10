Q2 2022 Onmobile Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Q2 FY '22 Earnings Call of OnMobile Global Limited. Representing the management today, we have FC, Executive Chairman; Sanjay Baweja, Managing Director and Global CEO; Krish Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer of ONMO; Biswajit Nandi, Senior VP of Global Sales; and Radhika Venugopal VP [Finance].



The call will start with an update on the overall performance during the quarter and financials [from] Sanjay; Krish will give you a brief update on ONMO; which will be then followed by FC, speaking on the overall business activity and sharing his thoughts on the future plans. We will then open the floor for Q&