Q4 2022 Onmobile Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Asha Gupta - Ernst & Young LLP - VP of IR Practice, Strategy & Transaction - India



Thank you, Mahdev. Good day, and welcome to the Q4 and Full Year FY '22 Earnings Call of OnMobile Global Limited. Representing the management today, we have FC, Executive Chairman; Sanjay Baweja, Managing Director and Global CEO; Krish Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer of ONMO; Asheesh Chatterjee, Global Group CFO, Biswajit Nandi, Senior VP Global Sales.



The call will start with brief update about the overall performance during the quarter and year by Sanjay Baweja. Krish will give you a brief update on ONMO. Asheesh will update on financials, which will be then followed by FC, speaking on overall business activity and sharing his thoughts on future