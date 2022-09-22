Onmobile Global Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 22, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Francois-Charles Sirois - OnMobile Global Limited - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon all of you.



(technical difficulty)



Of the company. It is now 4 p.m. and time to commence the meeting. I hope all of you are safe and in good health. This Annual General Meeting is being held through videoconference, other visual means in accordance with the circulars and guideline issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.



In accordance with the secretarial standard of general meetings, the proceeding of this AGM will be deemed to be conducted at the general office of the company's Electronic City Phase-1 Bangalore.



Let me introduce my colleague on the Board: Sanjay Baweja, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer; Sanjay Kapoor, Independent Director and Chairperson of the Audit Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee; Gianluca D'Agostino, Independent Director and Chairperson of the Nomination and Compensation Committee; Geeta Mathur, Independent Director and Chairperson of the Corporate Social